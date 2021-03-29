Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 31,367 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Separately, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit