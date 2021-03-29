Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 31,367 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Separately, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

