Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $2,582,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

