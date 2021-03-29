Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 60,498 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.26% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 1,061,025 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 331,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.75 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

