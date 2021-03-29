Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 43,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,255. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

