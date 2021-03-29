Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,780 shares of company stock worth $33,300,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average is $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

