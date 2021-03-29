Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 136,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.20, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

