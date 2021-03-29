Castleark Management LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $132.49. 220,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

