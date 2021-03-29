Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,530 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 34.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Avaya by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avaya by 1,156.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVYA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

