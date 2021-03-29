Castleark Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.58% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

