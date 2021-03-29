Castleark Management LLC Has $40.78 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 163.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.9% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.56 on Monday, hitting $482.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.