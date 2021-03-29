CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $428,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.