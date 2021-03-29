CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 56,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,803. CD Projekt has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.