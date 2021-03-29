Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEBUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. Cebu Air has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

