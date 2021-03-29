Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEBUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. Cebu Air has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit