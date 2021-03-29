Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Centamin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Centamin has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

