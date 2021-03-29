Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

