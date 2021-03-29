Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

