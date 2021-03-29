Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $272.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

