Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

