Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

