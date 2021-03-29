Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.37.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $225.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

