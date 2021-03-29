Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 6,705 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

