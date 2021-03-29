Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

