Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.