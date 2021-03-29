Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

