Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Southern by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

