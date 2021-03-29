Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,916,000.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

