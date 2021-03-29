Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

