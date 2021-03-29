Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

