Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 60,818 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 844.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 22,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $199.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

