Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 287,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $241.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.