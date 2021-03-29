Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.10 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 246.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,027,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,846 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

