Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 516.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG opened at $2,028.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,075.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,784.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

