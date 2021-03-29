Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 156,571 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 763.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $261.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

