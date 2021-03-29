Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,554 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,272. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.