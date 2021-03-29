Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,693 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $57,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 381,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NI stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

