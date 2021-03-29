ChartEx Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $167,778.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.69 or 0.00934340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029492 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

