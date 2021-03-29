Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce sales of $502.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 630,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,156. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
