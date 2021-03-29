Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce sales of $502.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 630,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,156. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

