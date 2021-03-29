China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCOZY remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

