China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS CCOZY remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.