China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE LFC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.