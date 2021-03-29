Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CHDRY traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Christian Dior has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.