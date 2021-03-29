Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHDRY traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Christian Dior has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Pink Shirtmaker, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.