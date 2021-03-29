ChromaDex (CDXC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) recently:

3/22/2021 – ChromaDex had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ChromaDex had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ChromaDex is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ChromaDex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDXC opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $602.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

