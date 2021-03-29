Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,534,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,184 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

T traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $30.25. 664,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

