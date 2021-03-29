Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 193,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

