Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE MS traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $76.90. 769,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

