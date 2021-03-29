Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.10. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.14 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.