Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 48.43 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,092.43 ($53.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,642,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,928.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,396.79. The stock has a market cap of £107.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

