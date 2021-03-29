Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 3,820.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFFP opened at $13.03 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,106 shares of company stock worth $3,140,007 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

