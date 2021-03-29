Citigroup Inc. Buys 38,252 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3,825,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

