Citigroup Inc. Buys 38,252 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3,825,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

