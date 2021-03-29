Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

