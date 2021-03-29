Citigroup Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 236.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $11,046,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

